Illawarra NAIDOC touch footy comp a raging success

The Illawarra NAIDOC Touch Footy Knock-Out made its successful return to Illawarra Sports High School (ISHS) on Monday.
Ten of the 14 public schools in the Illawarra participated in the annual event, which has not run for a few years due to COVID.
This year's event featured 16 teams and 170 students. They took part in a round-robin tournament which involved each team playing each other once.
ISHS Aboriginal education officer Lisa Poole Locke said the day was a raging success.
The proud First Nations woman said it was great to see students playing again and doing their bit to recognise NAIDOC Week (July 2-9).
"This is one of the ways our younger generation likes to commemorate this week, which is vital to our culture , traditions and community," she said.
"They represent our bright future, and it is crucial that our elders, our knowledge holders, who retain the knowledge, pass it on to the next generation."
For the record Illawarra Sports High School were crowned champions after beating Warilla High School 8-4 in the final.
The champions were presented with a gold NAIDOC winners medal and trophy, which will remain at the school until next year's tournament.
Warilla High players also received NAIDOC silver medals and a trophy, which will also stay at the school until the tournament is held again.
"It was a great day to see all our kids together connecting, playing against each other in such a special tournament. It was also great to see our community turning up today, it was a great turnout," Locke said.
"All of our children look forward to this occasion because it allows them to spend time with our elders, friends, family and cousins.
"It also allows the community to get together to celebrate the occasion, enjoy a yarn and a meal, and just have a good time.
"We cherish these occasions because they help preserve our relationships with one another and our traditions and stories passed down from our elders."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
