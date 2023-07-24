The countdown is on - in under 60 days, we can wander through the Corbett Gardens in Bowral and see the magic of Tulip Time.
The floral festival is making a comeback from September 19 to October 2.
There will be live music, stalls, and thousands upon thousands of colourful tulips and annuals to admire.
But that is not all - Tulips After Dark is returning, so you can see the wonders of Tulip Time lit up at night.
People can enjoy Tulips After Dark from September 29 to October 1, from 6pm to 9pm, and enter through the Bendooley Street gate.
Highlands residents can attend for free, and do not need to book - they just show proof of residency and enter through the Merrigang Street gate, which is also used by coach passengers.
Tickets during the day are $13 for adults, $11 for 13 to 17-year-olds, $10 for concession and $8 in groups of 20 or more people.
Tulips After Dark tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for concession.
All tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
