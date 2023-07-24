A 36-year-old woman drove with two punctured tyres on her Mercedes and had to be forcibly extricated from her car after a 40km police pursuit on the Hume Highway from south Gundagai to south Yass.
Multiple calls were made by motorists to the triple zero around 2.15pm on Saturday July 22, reporting a northbound white Mercedes was being driven dangerously along the Hume Highway.
NSW Highway Patrol attempted to intercept the vehicle at south Gundagai, but the driver allegedly failed to stop when directed and a pursuit was initiated, reaching speeds of up to 170kmh.
Road spikes were deployed, puncturing two of the Mercedes' tyres however, the driver continued north until the vehicle was stopped by a police roadblock south of Yass.
The woman would not leave the car and an officer had to use a baton to smash the window of the vehicle to arrest the 36-year-old woman.
She was taken to Yass Police Station, before taken to Yass Hospital for blood and urine samples.
The woman has now been charged with exceed speed over 45kmh, and drive in a manner dangerous.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Gundagai Local Court on August 18.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
