Upgrades to a path along Lake Illawarra have improved accessibility for people with a disability and other recreational users of the area.
Exsight Tandems Illawarra, a volunteer-run group that takes people with vision impairment and others who cannot ride a bike solo out on tandem bike rides, had pushed for about a year to get a section of path near Tallawarra Power Station fixed up, president Geoff Stratton said.
Mr Stratton said bollards and bars sticking out over the path made it difficult for cyclists to navigate, especially those riding the much larger tandem bikes.
"I wouldn't say it was impossible, but it wasn't particularly pleasant either," Mr Stratton said.
Crown Lands has since finished a $15,000 upgrade, getting rid of bollards and replacing them with new bars that still prevent cars from accessing the path and grassed area while making it easier for bikes to access.
The path entry was also widened and a dirt section was paved.
Mr Stratton said the changes would boost the group's use of that particular route by the lake.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully and Shellharbour MP Anna Watson spoke of the benefits of the upgrades, with Ms Watson recognising the work of Exsight Tandems Illawarra member Joe Golab in bringing attention to the issue.
