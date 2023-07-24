Illawarra Mercury
James Turner wins double gold at World Para Championships

By Dave Ross
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:12pm
James Turner at the World Para Championships. Picture - Paralympics Australia
James Turner at the World Para Championships. Picture - Paralympics Australia

Last week in sunny Paris para athletics history was rewritten. Up to this month former Athletics Wollongong member and T36 para athlete James Turner had a respectable six gold and one silver International medals covering seven years and five international events.

