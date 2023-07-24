Last week in sunny Paris para athletics history was rewritten. Up to this month former Athletics Wollongong member and T36 para athlete James Turner had a respectable six gold and one silver International medals covering seven years and five international events.
Turner came out of semi retirement to represent Australia in the World Para Athletics Championships, Turner led a team of 12 brave Aussies to a medal tally of three gold, two of which belong to Turner, eight silver and three bronze medals.
Turner and Paralympic Coach Iryna Dvoskina were reasonably confident of a successful 400m outcome. But, the 100m proved to be a greater challenge.
He came into the 100m final with the second fastest time of 12.18sec, which resurrected nightmares of his Tokyo 2020 100m silver in 12.00sec. After a slow start, Turner hit the lead at the 80m mark and powered home to win the final in 11.85sec, with Algeria's Mokhtar Didane 11.99sec and Argentina's Alexis Sebastian Chavez 12.03sec.
In his 400m heat, Turner eased back in the home straight and won in a relaxed 55.52sec. On day seven in the 400m final, Turner was in the lead in the first 50 metres, and fighting the hurt in his muscles he pushed hard and won in 52.26sec, with New Zealander William Stedman second in 53.62sec and Argentina's Alexis Chavez 3 rd in 54.57sec.
27-year-old James Turner has had an incredible sporting career. He originally started in athletics at the age of eight with the Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club, and at the age of 15 was taken on by the Hunter Academy of Sport to train in middle distances.
In 2009 he was picked to play in the Australian 7-a-side Pararoos football team. In 2013 he was named Paralympic Footballer of the year after having won 16 caps. Unfortunately the team didn't qualify for Rio, so in 2015 Turner switched his options back to athletics to seek Olympic selection as a T36 athlete, a category for athletes with coordination impairment.
Originally coached by Marie Kay in 2015 and then by Brett Robinson in Wollongong. His Paralympic Qualifier at the Australian Athletics Championships launched his international career on the biggest sports stage on Earth, in Rio at the Paralympics in 2016. At this event, he shattered the World T36 record for the 800m setting a new one at 2.02.39sec, which resulted in him being nominated as Australian Paralympic Rookie of the Year.
In 2017, Paralympics Australia Coach Iryna Dvoskina took over the coaching reins and Turner won three gold medals in the World Para Athletic Championships in London. He won the 200m in the world record time 24.09sec, the men's T36 400m 51.71sec and the men's T36 800m 2.08.78sec.
At the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, Turner broke the world record in the T36 100m in 11.72 and then broke the T46 400m time in 51.71s.
In the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Turner picked up two medals. His only silver medal in international comps was in the 100m in 12.00sec and gold in the 400m setting a new Paralympic record of 52.80sec.
The NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships were held on July 22 at the Sydney Motorsport Park Complex at Eastern Creek. Congrats to the following whose results are not yet fully complete.
Kaja Wolter a very hard fought fifth in the 15yr girls, 15.35, Joe Hinds came 14th in the 17yr 6k in 21.33 and Rob Shannon came 24th in the 15yr boys in 14.22. Sienna York competed as a seven year old in the G 8/9 category running the 2km in 14min 22sec.
Congrats go to Harlow Pate, who has been winning a number of events in the NSW Little AthleticsWinter Series. Two of her times prior to the series, a recent 14.07s in the 100m and 28.58s in the 200m have been ratified as U-9 girls Australian records by Little Athletics Australia.
During cold spells a number of our members are enjoying the sun and pleasant scenery whilst participating in the various Park Runs around the Illawarra. In the most recent round, Rob Bongiorno, Ros Perry, Scott Bazley, Seattle Bazley and Peter Kidd finished 9th to 13th respectively.
