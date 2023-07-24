Man killed in Princes Highway crash on the South Coast

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on the South Coast.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, Moruya, about 6.50am on Monday, July 24, following reports of a car accident.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said firefighters cut a "heavily trapped" person out of one of the vehicles, which took about an hour.
Paramedics treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, however he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
Two other adults were treated and taken to hospital in a stable condition. Their ages are not known at this time.
Police have established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
