Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Adam Malouf appointed COO at University of Wollongong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Malouf joins UOW as chief operating officer. Picture supplied
Adam Malouf joins UOW as chief operating officer. Picture supplied

UOW has appointed a new chief operating officer as the university is embroiled in a pay error involving 6000 staff and $8 million in wages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.