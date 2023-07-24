UOW has appointed a new chief operating officer as the university is embroiled in a pay error involving 6000 staff and $8 million in wages.
When he joins the university on July 31, Adam Malouf will oversee the university's wage headache, which it revealed to the Fair Work Ombudsman and the universities regulator on July 13.
The underpayments stretch back to 2016 and affect mostly casual employees in non-academic roles.
The remediation process is expected to take up to a year, with the National Tertiary Education Union calling for transparency in the process, warning that the figure may rise.
Mr Malouf said he was "excited" to join UOW at this time.
"I am excited to be joining UOW's executive team and taking on the role of COO at such a pivotal and dynamic time in the higher education sector," he said.
"UOW is a university with an impressive global footprint, world-class teaching, ground-breaking research, and a diverse community, and I hope to continue building the inclusive, interactive and forward-looking workplace culture that it is renowned for, both in Australia and abroad."
Mr Malouf replaces interim COO Peter Janu, who took the reins after the departure of previous COO Alan Corr, who took up a role with HSBC only eight months after starting at UOW.
Mr Corr had taken on the role after Damien Israel left in August last year following three years in the position.
NTEU branch president Professor Fiona Probyn-Rapsey said Mr Malouf and other members of the university executive needed to "rebuild trust" with staff.
"UOW staff are seeing another senior executive position filled while so many casual and fixed term staff don't know if they will have a job by Christmas," she said. "We hope this new COO appointee makes the casual underpayment issue a priority and works now with staff unions to urgently resolve enterprise agreement negotiations, with fair outcomes on job security, pay and workloads."
Mr Malouf joins UOW from the United Arab Emirates, where he most recently worked as the chief investment officer for Knowledge Fund, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the government of Dubai.
Originally from Sydney, Mr Malouf has worked in Australia and the UAE across roles including CIO, CFO, and COO as well as non-executive director on various boards including the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and the Australian-Lebanese Chamber of Commerce.
UOW Vice-Chancellor and president professor Patricia Davidson welcomed Mr Malouf to the university.
"Mr Malouf's expertise in financial and enterprise strategy, commercial analysis, risk and governance matters, as well as his proficiency in property investment, management and development, will greatly benefit UOW in the implementation of our strategic objectives," she said.
