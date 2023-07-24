How to spend 48 hours in Wollongong and see the best it has to offer

If you want to spend a weekend in Wollongong and see the best the city has to offer, then this is the ultimate guide for you.
The city just south of Sydney, has plenty on show and you could easily spend weeks here exploring it's bars, art galleries, vintage stores and iconic natural coastline but you can still see the best in a couple of days.
The northern suburbs of Thirroul and Bulli have an abundance of cafes and restaurants where you could eat in, or take away and sit on the local beaches watching the waves.
Enjoy a casual pastry and a coffee from Finbox after perusing their surfboard range, eat like a local at Blackbird or watch the waves roll in from Thirroul Pavilion.
Get a pie and coffee to grab-and-go from Sarevin bakery, or try the eggs bennie from The Fitz, or snack on fruit salad from Bulli Beach Cafe while sitting on the grass at Waniora Point soaking up the coastal views.
Book in for a surf lesson at one of Wollongong's sandy surf beaches (there are 17 to choose from) with various options for a coach.
Try for a lesson with Essential Surf and Skate, Illawarra Surf Academy or Happy Days Surf School.
The region has an abundance of vintage stores brimming with one-of-a-kind knick-knacks for bargain hunters.
Vintage, retro and second-hand stores are growing in popularity with an array up and down the coast.
Check out Wombat or Vinnies in Thirroul, Dreams and Memories inside Bulli's Timbermill Studios, the Salvos at Woonona or Retrospectrum in East Corrimal (brimming with colourful artefacts specific to the 1960s and 1970s).
There is an abundance of galleries up and down the coast as the region is a hot bet for creative talent.
To discover a kleidoscope of galleries, artists and creative spaces hidden in nooks and crannies of the CBD with the Wander Wollongong Art Trail.
Check out the Egg & Dart , The Heart, One Thirty Art, Creative Studios, Bad News Gallery, Clay Wollongong, Nosila Gallery, Project Contemporary Art Space, Voart, Illawarra Potters Inc. and Society City. Finish it off with the city's public space, Wollongong Art Gallery on Burelli Street.
If you're a thrill seeker raring to be daring, Wollongong has some key attractions to get your heart rate up.
Enjoy the sights of the Sea Cliff Bridge, the ocean and escarpment up in the air with Hangglide Oz - who operate from Bald Hill.
Free-fall from 15 to 20,000 feet in the air over North Wollongong Beach with Skydive Sydney.
Or hit up a mountain-bikers dream at Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park (which also has walking trails if your friends don't like wheels).
From rock gods performing at the WIN Entertainment Centre or rock'n'roll tribute shows at classic local pub The Beaches in Thirroul, there is plenty of entertainment from the north to the south.
National promoting giant Live Nation took over Anita's Theatre in Thirroul, with gigs flowing weekly at the art deco venue.
Catch an art-house movie at an old-school cinema, The Gala, in Warrawong; or see a stage show at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
And if checking out up-and-coming musicians is your thing, head to La La La's in Globe Lane.
From cosy bars to breweries in huge warehouses, country pubs to inner city eateries that would be at home in London and New York, Wollongong's diverse dining scene is thriving.
Try some Indian tapas with a Lassi-turned-cocktail at Ilu Ilu on Regent Street, or grab an Old Fashioned or a mocktail at Mae Mabel on Kembla Street.
Tsuki Dining tucked in Crown Lane is the city's newest Japenese restaurant, while if it's steak you're after try the new Meat & Grain Co on Kembla Street or enjoy bowl pasta at Ain't Nonna's on Market Street.
And if you're in the mood for something a bit more fancy there are three restaurants who have earned coveted chefs hats in the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide.
These would be: Babyface Kitchen and Restaurant Santino, in the CBD, and Thirroul's Franco Pizza Bar.
That was just a taste of Wollongong, with a hope to leave you wanting more.
Other ideas to tempt you back to the jewel on the coast include kilometres of scenic cycling tracks, jogging across the Sea Cliff Bridge, check out local NRL team St George Illawarra Dragons, take a dip at the Continental Pools at North Wollongong, a tour of the BlueScope Steelworks, visit the biggest Buddhist temple in the Southern Hemisphere - Nan Tien, or check out plenty of cute and cuddly animals at Symbio Wildlife Park.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.