As bills skyrocket people are turning to Illawarra pawn shops for help to pay for the mortgage, bills and even a visit to the GP.
Treasured items, memorabilia, gaming consoles, musical instruments, mobile phones and even tradies' tools are among the items being sold or pawned.
"There's been a lot more middle or upper class people coming in," Pawn Stars Dapto owner Scott Tait said.
"I've been seeing a lot more tradies. I'm seeing a lot more families struggling from day-to-day or week-to-week."
A lack of bulk-billing doctors, increased mortgage and energy bills and a spike in the cost of food is putting pressure on people across the region.
Medical costs are forcing some people to pawn their goods, Wollongong Cash Express licensee proprietor Perry Mpimperias said.
"A lot have to go to pay to go to the doctor now, that's the biggest one at the moment," he said.
Shelves at Pawn Stars Dapto are full right now, including a shelf full of tradies tools and electrical goods.
While the store focuses on pop culture and retro games, Mr Tait has also accepted jewellery, mobile phones, TVs, laptops and tools.
"I helped a girl recently and what she said broke my heart, I do everything I can to help," Mr Tait said.
"I've had people say 'I've been late with my account and I need this until pay day and I can't afford to pay my mortgage'."
Mr Mpimperias said instead of borrowing money, many are selling their goods outright.
"Students have been coming in and a lot of people who have recently migrated, and a lot of elderly," he said.
"Three years ago five per cent [of clients] were students, now it's about 15 per cent."
At Wollongong Cash Express, the number of loans sought has dropped, but the value of items has increased.
"Two or three years ago we'd do 20 loans a day, now we're struggling to do 10, but those to make up about 80 per cent of our turnover," said Mpimperias.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
