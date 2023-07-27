'It's a compromise': First home owner on the key to affording property in the Illawarra

Housing affordability is an issue on the minds of many in the Illawarra.
Trying to buy that first home can seem like an unattainable goal. If it's not rapidly increasing house prices, it's rising interest rates creating obstacles.
Recent Illawarra first home buyer Hayley Rodd had a positive attitude when speaking to the Mercury, saying compromise was crucial when aiming to get into the current housing market.
"Whether you compromise on location, or a house versus a unit or townhouse, it's a compromise," she said.
"Unless you're in a very good financial situation, you compromise on location, size of the house, or if it's a fixer-upper or ready to go."
CoreLogic's Eliza Owen said affordability was an issue across regional Australia.
"It's particularly difficult to buy a home at the moment, because deposit requirements, serviceability assessments and mortgage rates are high - historically affordability has been constrained by one or the other, but rarely both at the same time," she said.
Read our special report here.
The former site of the North Wollongong Bunnings store is on the market, with the property capable of being home to more than 600 apartments.
The selling agents say the site, with an estimated value of "north of $60 million" would provide "desperately needed housing".
The 2.73-hectare site is being marketed as "a significant development proposition poised to become a major residential mixed use apartment development".
"They're a recession-proof industry."
Two separate commercial sites at Unanderra, each home to a prominent fast food chain, are due to go under the hammer.
The sites of the McDonald's and recently opened Guzman y Gomez store are on the market.
Interest rates have been rising, and cost of living pressures are weighing heavily for many.
As an escape, we've provided a list of seven of the finest luxury homes for sale in the Illawarra now.
They're located from Berry to Scarborough - why not dream a little?
Meanwhile, a lavish waterfront property has failed to attract any bids at auction.
'Glenlorne' at Kiama Heights enjoys eye-catching vistas of Loves Bay.
Finally, don't miss the latest House of the Week. This renovated family home offers stunning spaces, luxury finishes and has been designed to make entertaining effortless.
Do you have an interesting property story? Please email brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.