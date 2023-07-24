Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

RTBU, Qube locked in pay dispute for Illawarra train drivers

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Gebbie (white t-shirt) and striking Qube train drivers claim the company has engaged in bullying during enterprise agreement bargaining. Picture by Adam McLean
Bryce Gebbie (white t-shirt) and striking Qube train drivers claim the company has engaged in bullying during enterprise agreement bargaining. Picture by Adam McLean

Port Kembla train drivers working for national logistics company Qube are alleging that the ASX-listed transport behemoth has engaged in bullying and bad faith negotiating tactics as part of bargaining for a new pay deal with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.