Port Kembla train drivers working for national logistics company Qube are alleging that the ASX-listed transport behemoth has engaged in bullying and bad faith negotiating tactics as part of bargaining for a new pay deal with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.
The negotiations broke down on Wednesday, July 19 after employees who were preparing to take protected industrial action received an email from Qube stating that anyone who participated in the partial work bans would be stood down immediately.
In response, workers launched a snap strike at a number of Qube sites, including Port Kembla, which continued through to Monday.
Port Kembla-based trainee driver Bryce Gebbie said workers had been attempting to negotiate but were being stonewalled by Qube management.
"Qube have been very arrogant in negotiating, they pretty much haven't negotiated with us at all," he said. "They've tried to essentially bully us into getting what they want."
The current enterprise agreement expired in April and Qube train drivers were hoping to renegotiate a pay deal which brought them into line with drivers employed by other companies in the sector, which they say are paid up to 23 per cent more.
An agreement had been reached for wage increases of six, five, and five per cent over the next three years, but both sides blame the other for that deal being taken off the table.
"Having rejected Qube's generous wage offer, including an immediate 7 per cent wage increase back paid to April, the RTBU have decided to impose significant work bans and stoppages on Qube's NSW rail operations," a Qube spokesperson said.
The RTBU has also filed legal action in the Federal Court, alleging historic underpayment of penalties and other entitlements adding up to tens of thousands of dollars.
Mr Gebbie said Qube had withdrawn its offer on the enterprise agreement unless the RTBU dropped the case.
The Qube spokesperson said the ongoing industrial dispute had little impact on its Port Kembla operations, which include rail haulage services for BlueScope and services to the Port Kembla grain terminal.
"As an integrated logistics provider, Qube has the ability to flexibly redirect resources and to leverage our capabilities across the supply chain to deliver responsible freight and transport solutions for our customers," the spokesperson said.
"As a result, we do not anticipate significant operational impacts for the majority of our customers as a consequence of the RTBU's actions."
Both parties said they were hopeful of reaching an agreement.
"Qube's most recent wage offer of 7%, 5%, 5% over three years would have seen NSW EA train drivers paid more than 30% above the applicable award," the Qube spokesperson said.
"Qube remains committed to proceeding to a vote on the proposed 2023 EBA with our employees at the earliest opportunity and we urge the RTBU to return to the bargaining table."
Mr Gebbie said workers wanted to reach a resolution.
"We're asking for eight, eight and eight, [per cent] and that's to close the gap to other competitors and fight inflation," he said. "We are willing to negotiate on that percentage but that's what we're going for."
