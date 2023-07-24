Illawarra Mercury
UCI versus Volkanoski - which statue wins?

Updated July 24 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:46pm
Artist's impression of artwork by Jane Cavanough to commemorate the UCI, left. Alexander Volkanovski at the Wingdang Bridge on March 25, 2022. Picture by Adam McLean
A plan to install a set of three sculptures to honour the UCI World Road Race Championships at Lang Park has left many residents wondering if taxpayers' money is being well spent.

