UCI versus Volkanoski - which statue wins?

A plan to install a set of three sculptures to honour the UCI World Road Race Championships at Lang Park has left many residents wondering if taxpayers' money is being well spent.
According to council papers, the art installation at Lang Park will cost $80,000 and will be unveiled to commemorate the road race's first anniversary.
The Mercury's comments section exploded with readers' remarks suggesting that when many households are struggling financially, the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Among the suggestions for alternative uses for the $80k was fixing Wollongong's car parking issues, using the money towards affordable housing, renovating western Crown Street and fixing roads.
Controversially, many suggested the money be put towards a statue of MMA fighter Alexander Volkanovski - a man who Lord Mayor of Wollongong Gordon Bradbery has made clear he will not support as a candidate for the keys to the city.
Earlier last week a petition asked for support to build a statue of Volkanovski in Windang. Support in the comments on the Mercury's story fully backed the idea.
The differing reactions from the Mercury's readers aren't a row about money being spent on public art. Instead, it reflects how out of touch the council is with locals and what they value and respect.
The UCI road race was an epic event. It was fun while it was here; the city largely embraced it, complete with all the disruptions, but it left a bad taste in the mouth for many because it felt like it only benefited a select and privileged few.
There's a bit of work to do to rebuild trust with a community that feels used and spat out as the UCI moves to its next city.
But Volkanovski represents a different Wollongong. It's hard-working, respectful, determined and scrappy.
Most importantly, it's inclusive.
This shouldn't be an either-or discussion. We should commemorate the UCI event (although $80k for a few poles does sound pricey), but we also need to find a way to thank Volkanovski for his commitment to this region. If we can't bring ourselves to give him a set of keys, then surely a statue is the next best thing.
