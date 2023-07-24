Forty workers at Wollongong Resources's Russell Vale colliery have lost their job after a methane explosion in May forced the company to undertake major safety improvements.
The retrenched workers includes permanent and contract staff working at the mine, some of whom had less than a week's notice, according to local mining union boss Andy Davey.
"The hardest part was the lack of communication from the management team to people who have been laid off," he said.
After being given five days notice, the Mining and Energy Union will be mounting unfair dismissal claims on behalf of the workers.
Mr Davey also said that workers who continue to be employed by Wollongong Resources are concerned about their safety, after the explosion which very nearly could have led to two mine workers losing their lives.
About 3.20am on May 27, a crew was working underground at the coal mine when the mining machinery punctured a borehole that was being used to extract methane from underground.
The methane escaped from the six-inch wide borehole and burst into flames, knocking the two miners closest to the explosion to the ground.
An investigation by the NSW Resources Regulator found a number of safety issues that needed to be addressed by Wollongong Resources, leading the miner to temporarily cease operations.
The Mercury understands that the mine will not be operating at full capacity before September.
Mr Davey said stood down workers were offered no guarantee that they would be rehired once the mine was back up and running and that in the interim, others were considering walking out.
"The company is saying they will give them the opportunity to come back and apply for their positions," he said. "They burnt a lot of people and a lot of people are looking to leave anyway."
Some contracted staff have been deployed to other sites while some permanent staff have found jobs at other mines in the district and further afield.
A spokesperson for local member Ryan Park said the office of the Member for Keira was engaged with Wollongong Resources.
Wollongong Resources was contacted for comment.
