Two handmade signs warning "blow-ins" to steer clear of a popular Illawarra surf break have attracted widespread debate and anger in the community, including from state politicians.
Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast Ryan Park on Monday took aim - as did hundreds of locals across social media platforms - at a colloquial sign embedded in grassland and the carpark at Sandon Point in Bulli.
Even former Member for Cunningham Sharon Bird agreed with Mr Park's sentiments.
But just hours after Mr Park denounced the sign, declaring the region was "better than this" and it didn't reflect the community, the controversial plank of wood had vanished.
At 3pm the Mercury sighted the signs (athough it had been vandalised to depict "Ins [were] welcome"), but by 3.05pm they were gone, leaving only virtual threads of heated arguments as to what constitutes a "local" and what constitutes a "blow-in".
Comments like "welcome to bogan country", "bring back the biff" and "no-one owns a beach" were common themes.
"Visitors should be respectable and locals need to tolerate," wrote Michael Parry.
"Does that mean that all these locals that want 'blow-in's' banned never holiday or travel to other towns?" posted Belle Moerkerk.
While @robbo032 was "frankly amazed" the signs were spelt correctly.
So, what does constitute a "local" and when is it okay for a "blow-in" to travel to a surf break outside a five-kilometre radius of their home?
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
