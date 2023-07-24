Two unofficial signs warning outsiders to stay off a northern Illawarra beach have vanished after drawing widespread condemnation and ridicule.
News of their removal comes after Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast Ryan Park - along with hundreds of locals - slammed the crudely-made signs illegally installed at Sandon Point in Bulli at the weekend.
"This needs to be called out," Mr Park posted on Facebook.
"It's wrong and it doesn't at all reflect our community.
"We are better than this Illawarra.
"The only thing not welcome is this a sort of behaviour."
Former Member for Cunningham Sharon Bird agreed with Mr Park's sentiments.
But just hours after Mr Park's furious post, the controversial signs were nowhere to be seen.
At 3pm, the Mercury noted the signs had been altered to read "Blow Ins [were] welcome", but just five minutes later they were gone, leaving only a trail of virtual arguments about what constitutes a "local" and what constitutes a "blow-in".
In an own-goal for the culprits, the story had been picked up by multiple national media outlets by Monday night, bringing the prime surf break to the attention of millions of readers.
"Good place for a BBQ ... might go down with 100 cousins," a TikTok user named Charbel posted.
Comments like "welcome to bogan country", "bring back the biff" and "no-one owns a beach" were common themes across the Mercury's social media platforms.
"What about the traditional owners?" Ash wrote on Tiktok.
"Visitors should be respectable and locals need to tolerate," wrote Michael Parry.
"Does that mean that all these locals that want 'blow-in's' banned never holiday or travel to other towns?" posted Belle Moerkerk, while @robbo032 was "frankly amazed" the signs were spelt correctly.
"Next minute they'll have a surf gang called the "sandy bum boys" and 2516 tattooed all over themselves," another wrote.
So, what does constitute a "local" and when is it okay for a "blow-in" to travel to a surf break outside a five-kilometre radius of their home?
Join the conversation below and post in the comments.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
