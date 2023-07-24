Amalia Tavernese's dreams of getting into musical theatre were scuppered by the pandemic.
The performance student was working in hospitality and as borders closed and Broadway became further away, Ms Tavernese looked closer to home.
"I was working at a cafe where I became the manager, and I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to do it myself," she said.
Earlier this year, the site of Bean 2 The Valley cafe on the corner of Tongarra Road and Calderwood Road in Albion Park came up on the market and spurred Ms Tavernese to make the leap.
"It was just one of those opportunities that I couldn't really pass up, it fell at the perfect time."
Two weeks later, the Albion Park local got the keys and began refitting the store. With the help of a few family members, the cafe was remade with a light and bright fit-out focused on clean lines and simplicity.
"I've grown up seeing what Albion park has, and also I can see what it needs, and," Ms Tavernese said.
This resulted in Marley Janes - a play on the owners middle and nicknames - that opened its doors at the end of May.
Starting off with coffee from North Wollongong and Sydney roaster Seven Miles, Ms Tavernese said there was one blend that stood out above the rest.
"I went to a cafe that serves The Cat's Pyjamas and the first time I tried it, I thought to myself, well, if I ever opened a cafe, this is the blend I'll be using."
Food options are kept simple, with bacon and egg rolls, croissants and granola bowls, with Ms Tavernese not wanting to overextend the small footprint as the location finds its feet.
"I didn't want to go too big too quick, but it's also good to have room for growth, keep people on their toes."
Hospitality businesses have been hit hard by rising interest rates and consumers tightening their belts, with insolvency data from ASIC showing a spike in accommodation and food services businesses closing their doors in March.
But for Ms Tavernese, the timing just felt right and drawing on her performance backgrounds, knew the importance of running a tight ship.
"As a performer, you have to be really organised, and you have to kind of be prepared for every single situation possible. So that really transfers over."
So far, the formula appears to be working, with the business expanding their hours to open seven days a week and hoping to hire an additional staff member to take the headcount to seven.
Further plans involve expanding the 18 seats to include an outdoor dining area in the rear of the cafe and growing the food menu to incorporate more dine-in dishes.
In future, Ms Tavernese said she hoped to create a spot for those in Albion Park and further afield to come to.
" I wanted to be that new, fresh cafe that we've needed for some time now," she said. "To draw people in and be like, 'This is fun, we'll stick around for a little bit.'"
