Family members are asking the community to keep an eye out for a man with serious health conditions who has gone missing from Berkeley.
Walter Adams left a Suffolk Street, Berkeley address about 2am on Monday, July 24 without his mobile phone and has not been seen since.
His family is worried about him due to serious health conditions, some of which require medication.
Walter appears to be in his late 50s to early 60s, about 172 centimetres or 5 foot 8 inches tall and balding with grey hair, a stocky build, a tanned complexion and tattoos.
He also has a slight limp when he walks.
Walter might be wearing denim jeans, a grey hoodie, joggers and a grey beanie.
He also goes by the name Wally.
Anyone who sees Walter or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact family on 0448 612 901.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
