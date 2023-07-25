In 1950, traffic in the Wollongong CBD was a problem

If you think congestion in the Wollongong CBD is a recent problem, guess again.
It was cause for concern as far back as 1950, with a Mercury headline of July 26 reading "Greater Wollongong faces big road problem".
"The rapid expansion of the Greater Wollongong area has created major traffic problems," the Mercury reported.
While Keira Street was widened during the war and the creation of Mt Ousley Road eased traffic issues between Bulli and North Wollongong, there were issues in the CBD.
"The parking problem in Crown Street has thrown into relief the question of congestion in Wollongong's main thoroughfare," the Mercury said.
And this was in a time when you could drive along Crown Street between Keira and Kembla streets.
A count of vehicles using the Keira and Crown streets intersection was included, which counted 8225 drivers heading to and from Coniston and 8341 to and from Dapto.
In another sign of how the more things change, the more they stay the same, the front page of that same edition of the Mercury carried a story of how "abnormal rainfall over the last few months" had caused substantial road damage.
The cost to council was estimated to be as much as 60,000 pounds - roughly $3.5 million in today's money.
Council was asking for state government help to deal with the problem, which included improvements to Balgownie Lane and Cabbage Tree Lane.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
