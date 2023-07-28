Medical negligence - Do I have a claim? Advertising Feature

Michelle Walsh, a partner at Turner Freeman Lawyers in Wollongong. Picture Supplied

The continued pressure on our health care system means that there are sometimes errors made by health care practitioners that can have potentially fatal consequences for patients.

Often when things go wrong people ask: do I have a claim for medical negligence?

Medical negligence is a complex area of law and each case is unique. However every case has common elements that must be proven. Firstly you must prove that a health care provider owed you a duty of care and that they breached their duty of care in some way, for instance by providing substandard care or by failing to warn you of a potential complication. Secondly you must prove that the breach of duty of care has caused you sufficiently serious injury loss and damage to justify bringing a claim.

The types of damages (compensation) that you may be entitled to for medical negligence include damages for pain and suffering also called non-economic loss. Economic loss for loss of income suffered. Past and future treatment costs as well as past and future care and domestic assistance either provided by friends or family or paid assistance.

Court rules require that a report must be filed from a medical expert addressing breach of duty of care at the time the claim is commenced in Court so the Court can understand the unique technical medical issues involved in the claim such as how and why the health care provider's treatment was negligent and how the treatment caused the harm suffered.

Examples of errors that could give rise to a medical negligence claim include prescribing incorrect or contraindicated medication; not investigating or delays in investigating, diagnosing and/or treating you for urgent medical issues such as stroke, cancer, aneurysm, haemorrhage or heart attack; medical errors causing brain injuries.

Errors in the birth process resulting in injuries to mother or baby such as cerebral palsy or injuries during childbirth such as where the birth is vacuum or forceps assisted.

Errors can also include misdiagnoses; making a surgical error during an operation resulting in orthopaedic complications or nerve injuries; deformities arising from breast augmentation surgery.

Medical errors that result in the death of a patient can also give rise to a Compensation to Relatives Claim and a claim for nervous shock for dependants and close relatives.