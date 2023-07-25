Illawarra Mercury
Thirty-six apartments approved for Denison Street site just west of Wollongong CBD

Updated July 25 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 11:00am
An artist's impression of the 14-storey tower (in foreground) to be built in Denison Street following approval from the Wollongong Local Planning Panel. Picture supplied
A 14-storey apartment tower for Denison Street has the go-ahead from the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.

