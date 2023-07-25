A 14-storey apartment tower for Denison Street has gotten the go-ahead from the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.
The tower, on the intersection of Denison and Hercules streets, has been approved with a range of conditions.
"The proposed development involves the construction of a 14-storey mixed use building comprising ground floor commercial suites and 36 apartments over 12 residential floors," the development application stated.
With a nine-storey complex on the old methadone clinic site at 49-51 Denison Street and a Storage King at Nos 27-29, a council report found it was a suitable location for a 14-storey tower.
"The proposal is considered to be consistent with the desired future character of the area as identified through the development standards and controls applicable to the land," the council report stated.
"The locality is one undergoing transition to higher density mixed-use development such as that proposed. Future context studies have been prepared that demonstrate the proposal will fit into a future streetscape."
Given the proximity to the train line, the developer will be required to work with Transport for NSW when it comes to geotechnical work.
It will also need to ensure structural support is in place during excavation so as not to affect the stability of the train line.
The developer will need to comply with these and other conditions related to the train line before Wollongong City Council will grant formal consent for construction.
After that point there are a further 116 conditions the developer must adhere to as part of the development consent.
Among these is the need to redesign the Hercules Street intersection and build a new footpath across the entire width of the site.
Parking spaces for 33 residents and eight visitors must be included for the residential component and six spaces for the ground-floor commercial element.
There has been consideration that the cost of upgrades to the intersection and footpath work could be shared between the apartment block at 29-31 Denison Street and the already-approved Storage King site next door.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
