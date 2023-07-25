A dream home set in a dream locale

This beautifully renovated family home offers stunning spaces, luxury finishes and has been designed to make entertaining effortless.
Making a grand statement from first glance, it boasts glamorous, free-flowing interiors including an expansive living/dining space with gas fireplace and built-in bar.
Darren Kay, director at Belle Property Illawarra said, "This beautiful split-level home is gracious in finish and palatial in scale.
"Located moments from schools and cafes and a short walk from the CBD bus stop, this is truly a dream home in a dream locale."
The high-end Hamptons style kitchen features Caesarstone benches with island, induction cooktop, bi-fold servery and dishwasher.
There are four well proportioned bedrooms, the super-sized master bed and the downstairs guest room/office enjoy superb versatility, with private en suite bathrooms provided to both.
The lush main en suite, with free-standing tub, and the family shower room boast matte black accents.
Outside you will discover the magnificent all-seasons covered entertaining zone complete with built-in barbecue and outdoor kitchen looking onto the manicured gardens and east-facing rear lawn.
It is the ideal spot to entertain a few friends or the whole family with it opening onto the child-friendly level backyard.
Buyers will appreciate the attention to detail that has been perfectly executed in this home with engineered timber floors, high ceilings, classic cornices, robes fitted throughout, walk-in linen press, downlights and ducted air-conditioning.
There is also a spacious double garage with internal access.
Set on 680sqm high in the Figtree hills you will appreciate the scenic escarpment views as well as conveniently being just minutes from parks, public and private schooling, cafes, Figtree Grove Shopping Centre and the Wollongong CBD.
"This property is ideal for family buyers, first home buyers, investors and lifestyle buyers," Darren said.
"The renovations have already been done so there is nothing more to do but move in and enjoy all that it has to offer.
"This is an excellent opportunity in a rarely offered location and we look forward to showing you through."
Located approximately 1km to Nareena Hills Public School and 2.3km to Figtree Grove Shopping Centre.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
