At least 12 buildings and structures on the Corrimal Cokeworks site will disappear after demolition plans were approved.
The Wollongong Local Planning Panel approved the demolition, which is one more step in developer Legacy Property's desires to create a residential area.
The approved plans will see almost all the remaining structures on the site demolished, with the exception of one coke battery, the old powerhouse and some remnant rail tracks.
The battery will form part of a planned "heritage strip" that will run parallel to nearby Corrimal station towards the power station site, which could become a restaurant or brewery.
"The proposal is one stage of the redevelopment of the broader site to accommodate residential development, park land, a public plaza and realignment of the creek following rezoning of the land from industrial under a developer initiated planning proposal," council papers before the planning panel stated.
When the development application for demolition went on public exhibition 25 submissions were received.
Only two were opposed, citing "concerns relating to loss of heritage, suggestion that heritage items should be retained in council ownership, and concerns regarding impacts of the overall development to local infrastructure, particularly traffic impacts to the local road network".
The majority in favour felt the demolition of dilapidated structures was a good idea from a safety perspective and a possible reduction in trespassers using the site.
The demolition approval was granted with 11 pages of conditions.
These included the requirement of "a Heritage Interpretation Plan" to be completed for the entire site and submitted to Wollongong City Council before demolition began.
A condition to protect a microbat colony on the site was amended to remove a requirement that work take place between October and March when the animals have finished hibernation.
However, the prepared microbat management plan must be followed.
No material left by the demolition is to be burnt or buried on-site and all vehicles carrying material out of the cokeworks must be covered and not track soil or waste onto the road.
Residents within 300 metres of the cokeworks will receive written notice at least five days before the demolition is due to begin.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
