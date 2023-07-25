Future work on the North Wollongong Surf Club could get tied up in red tape if NSW Heritage Council plans to put new protections in place go ahead.
The heritage council has told Wollongong City Council that it aims to increase the North Beach Heritage Precinct to include the surf club.
At present, the precinct runs from the tramway cutting to the North Beach kiosk.
"The North Beach Bathing Pavilion and Kiosk, Wollongong, are good and relatively intact examples of the Interwar Functionalist style of architecture," the heritage council letter stated.
"The bathing pavilion and kiosk have a strong aesthetic relationship to each other, as well as to the greatly altered North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club clubhouse, also dating from the 1930s.
"The three buildings have research potential for demonstrating aspects of the management and social uses of beaches in NSW throughout the 20th century."
The city council is opposed to the plan - known as curtilage, because it is concerned it may affect any change of tenants and delay future works.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillors will vote on whether to formally oppose the heritage proposal.
The motion before councillors said the surf club area is already adequately protected and "council has demonstrated its commitment to the restoration and protection of the North Beach Surf Life Saving Club".
In response to the heritage council letter the council's general manager Greg Doyle mentioned the difficulties already experienced in trying to get work approved in areas under a curtilage - such as Glennifer Brae.
"In our experience, the formalisation of site-specific exemptions to allow council to continue managing our heritage places as per 'business as usual' to ensure their ongoing conservation, has also been a complicated and adversarial process, taking over three years to finalise in relation to Gleniffer Brae," Mr Doyle's letter stated.
He said if the curtilage were to go ahead despite the council's concerns, there should be allowances to create site-specific exemptions to allow work on the surf club and other buildings in the area.
This would include the ongoing work at the surf club and adjacent seawall and allowing future tenants of any of the buildings to carry out internal fit-outs without the need to seek heritage council approval.
The council business papers also noted the National Trust was "highly supportive" of the work in and around the surf club.
"The National Trust has also supported council's plans to protect the heritage assets in the precinct through the construction of the North Beach Seawall and are a valued stakeholder in terms of Council's Heritage work, with a number of representatives sitting on the Wollongong Heritage Reference Group," business papers stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
