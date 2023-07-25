Illawarra Mercury
NSW Heritage Council looks at new protections for North Beach Surf Club

By Glen Humphries
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 1:53pm
The North Beach Surf Club could fall under tighter heritage restrictions if a state body goes through with its plans. Picture by Robert Peet
Future work on the North Wollongong Surf Club could get tied up in red tape if NSW Heritage Council plans to put new protections in place go ahead.

