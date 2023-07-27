Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

National Tree Day is any day Luke wants - including this weekend.

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Varley in the Wollongong Botanic Garden with a Davidson plum he plans to plant this weekend. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Luke Varley in the Wollongong Botanic Garden with a Davidson plum he plans to plant this weekend. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Fairy Meadow green thumb Luke Varley hasn't been waiting around for National Tree Day to do his bit for a greener Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.