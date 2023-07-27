Fairy Meadow green thumb Luke Varley hasn't been waiting around for National Tree Day to do his bit for a greener Wollongong.
On Sunday thousands of Australians will dig in to plant native trees, shrubs and grasses, bringing to 27 million the total number of trees planted under this initiative since 1996.
Luke, whose 12th birthday is on Tree Day Eve, has been germinating and planting native plants just for of the love for it.
On Sunday he'll plant out some seedlings from the council's native plant nursery, joining several native species already in place in his family's backyard.
They include flintwood, Gymea lily, coastal tea tree, scribbly gum and some native grasses, among others.
Luke's favourite tree is the Illawarra socketwood (Daphnandra johnsonii), an endangered rainforest tree which grows up to 20m near streams in rainforests around Stanwell Park, and from Dapto, through Albion Park to Jamberoo and Toolijooa.
"I think it's because of the serrations in the leaves - that's like the teeth on them," he said.
"It spreads its roots out [far and wide] and then it grows miniature versions up off its roots."
Luke's hobby has given him a detailed knowledge of many species, as shown by this description of how the socketwood reproduces by "suckering". But the young botanist said he just likes the process of planting.
"It's somehow relaxing, just digging a hole and then putting a tree that you know is going to grow to ... like, either or whatever height it grows to," he said.
It's a sentiment echoed by Rebecca Gilling, CEO of Tree Day organiser Planet Ark.
"Research demonstrates that crucial skills required for the future can be nurtured through outdoor education and connecting with nature," she said.
"Time spent in nature makes people happier, healthier, brighter, calmer, and closer to one another. By participating in National Tree Day, Australians can invest in their wellbeing and contribute to the creation of a sustainable future."
Schools will conduct tree planting activities on Friday July 28, and the University of Wollongong is holding an event where staff and students aim to plant 50 trees near the western carpark at Keiraville.
The Illawarra socketwood was declared endangered in 2000. The main threats to its survival are habitat loss due to land clearing, weed invasion, and trampling by livestock and deer.
A recovery plan for it lapsed in 2015 and then environment minister Sussan Ley decided continuing the plan was not required for the species any more.
It focused on informing landowners whose properties were habitat for the socketwood, requiring city councils to consider the tree's wellbeing in development assessments, and surveys to determine the socketwood's reach and habitat.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.