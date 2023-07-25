Illawarra riders are setting the world on fire at the moment much to the pleasure of Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty.
Doherty was especially "chuffed" to see Figtree rider Josie Talbot competing in the prestigious Tour de France Femmes this week.
"It's great to see Josie competing in this prestigious event. I can't be sure but I think she may be the first Wollongong rider to ever compete in this event. Regardless, it's a tremendous achievement, especially considering she only recently returned from a broken collarbone," he said.
Talbot, who rides professionally for French team Cofidis, took to social media to express how excited she was to be racing in an event she watched with her family when she was just starting out in cycling.
"Le tour has been playing on the Talbot household TV at all hours of the morning since I started cycling," Talbot posted on her Instagram page.
"My brother was obsessed with it. It took me a little longer to find the interest, but it was the Andy Schleck and [Alberto] Contador battles where @brodietalbot and I would argue about who was better and who should win that sparked my interest.
"Fast forward 13 years and I'm racing in the @letourfemmes.
"This year includes a hilltop finish up the Col de Tourmalet, and although I may not be looking forward to that mountain in particular I am stoked to be here........I hope everyone is up watching at home."
Talbot was in good form before heading into the Tour de France Femmes, securing a third-place result in Barcelona the week before she broke her collarbone.
Fellow Illawarra rider Nate Burns is also enjoying success overseas.
The 16-year-old from Figtree did exceptionally well to almost win the 8th Garfagnana Grand Prix, but had to settle for second-place by the narrowest of margins.
The teenager has done extremely well under the mentorship of Australian cyclist Simon Clarke, who was a member of the Australian team which competed at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong in September, and the guidance of coach Jeremy Irons, who is a specialist doctor at Wollongong Hospital.
Burns has been rewarded for his good form with Team Bike Terenzi, who are based in Ladispoli in Rome, extending the teenager's contract until the end of August.
"It's great to see that the professional team that he is riding for has extended his contract," Doherty said.
"That result on Sunday night was his best result to date. Considering Nate is just 16 and he is competing in the Under 19 division, he is doing tremendously well."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
