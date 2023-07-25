A skyline of cranes yet affordable housing emergency far from solved

This morning Business Illawarra will launch its advocacy report on affordable housing for key workers in the Illawarra.
It's an important document that calls on the Illawarra Shoalhaven's four councils to commit to taking action on an issue that's gone beyond a crisis and has become an emergency that hurts families and households trying to live their lives but also has a stranglehold on the region's economic growth.
The report makes it clear that the private housing market, under current policies, will not meet the vast majority of affordable housing needs for the Illawarra, and instead, the private and community sector need to work together with the government to deliver solutions.
In a city where the skyline is full of cranes, it seems unbelievable we cannot solve this problem quickly.
Just yesterday, Bunnings Wollongong was put on the market with a whopping price tag of $60m with suggestions the site could accommodate 600 new homes. Elanor Investors Group have plans for over 1000 homes at Warrawong Plaza unveiled as part of the Rezoning Pathways pilot.
In the UK, the National Planning Policy Framework provisions that 10 per cent of any large-scale housing project should be for affordable home ownership, but the local council decides the final quota.
Even by applying an ambitious 30 per cent quota to the Bunnings and Warrawong Plaza sites, the two developments would deliver just 480 affordable homes in the next five to 10 years.
The region needs 10,000 by 2041.
Today's report is a warning shot across the boughs of government. Clearly, policy needs to change across the board, and this type of work takes time, particularly if you wish it to be effective.
In the short term, our local councils have powers that enable them to hold developers accountable, but are they using them? Councils can set a VPA for a quota of affordable housing in each new development.
According to Wollongong City Council's online list of planning agreements, the council has used this just once to insist on affordable housing, and this was for 35 homes at the Corrimal Cokeworks development. There is room for improvement.
