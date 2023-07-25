Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial
Opinion

A skyline of cranes yet affordable housing emergency far from solved

July 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cranes over Wollongong in June 2020. Picture by Adam McLean
Cranes over Wollongong in June 2020. Picture by Adam McLean

This morning Business Illawarra will launch its advocacy report on affordable housing for key workers in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.