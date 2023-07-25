Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong hosts July 25, 2023 Legacy Centenary Torch Relay

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 2:55pm
Jodie Pierson sets out on her leg of the Wollongong Legacy Centenary Torch Relay on Tuesday. Picture: Sylvia Liber
Jodie Pierson sets out on her leg of the Wollongong Legacy Centenary Torch Relay on Tuesday. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Petty Officer James Pierson left his wife and two children behind when he travelled on deployment to a tiny Micronesian island, and died.

