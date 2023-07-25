Petty Officer James Pierson left his wife and two children behind when he travelled on deployment to a tiny Micronesian island, and died.
His wife Jodie was at the family's Nowra home when a Navy commander and chaplain came to her door to deliver the news.
Thanks to defence red tape, it would take her 13 months to learn the full circumstances of her husband's death, which was the result of an accident during a November 2019 port visit. In the meantime, there was a deep, dumbfounding grief to navigate.
"If you can imagine, it's like half of yourself is gone. It's like your life is a book that someone has slammed shut and you've now ... got to write the story from there because the story you thought you were living is no longer," Mrs Pierson said.
Mrs Pierson credits Legacy with providing vital support to her and her two children - then aged 11 and 14 - in her darkest hours and beyond.
She says the organisation linked her to other widows and supported her family with advocacy and finances.
"They're there for a chat, a cuppa. They'll link you in. For me it was just trying to find some other windows who knew what it was that I was experiencing. In terms of paperwork and admin - as you can imagine there's a whole lot of of that. They've been great advocates for progressing that.
"Legacy are still carrying the torch. The promise that was made all those years ago, that they would look after [widows] and kids - Legacy are still doing that, whereas other agencies are not necessarily doing that."
On Tuesday Mrs Pierson and her daughter were among 20 torchbearers who walked around Wollongong as part of an epic intercontinental relay celebrating Legacy's 100-year anniversary.
A military drum kept the beat during parts of the almost 7km lap, which started at MacCabe Memorial Park with the event's first torchbearers, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife, Linda Hurley, and ending at Legacy's Wollongong HQ on Market St.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery told the crowd the anniversary was a time to honour the families of those who gave their lives or health in the service of Australia.
"This is a centenary of a wonderful organisation . In some respects, it's the legacy of Legacy that we celebrate and reflect upon in this relay," he said.
"Congratulations on serving a centenary of service to those who have given so much in the service of our country."
Completing his leg of the event at Flagstaff Point, Wollongong Legacy chairman Philip McNamara said the organisation remained particularly committed to ensuring the children of servicemen and women were supported in their education.
He said the flame he'd carried on Tuesday was "something special".
"It's come all the way from Pozieres on the World War I battlefield. It's come via England and lots of other ways and all the way across Australia," he said.
The relay continues in Goulburn on Thursday, then travels through Canberra, Victoria and Tasmania before finishing at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance on October 13.
The torch is to travel more than 50,000 km through 100 stops, carried by about 1500 torch bearers. The relay is intended to raise more than $10 million.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
