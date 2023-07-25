A man with a serious foot injury reacted to news that he may need an amputation by taking a handful of painkillers, leaving the hospital, and committing a break-in, a court has heard.
Jason Anthony Critchlow was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 25, for two separate break-ins.
The court heard the 49-year-old seriously injured his foot after falling from a friends' roof in November 2022, with infections and other complications arising since.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine said Critchlow had "simply given up" on the evening of February 4 when he was told he may need part of his heel amputated after the injury continued to worsen.
Critchlow reacted to the bad news by taking a handful of Mirica pills before setting off from Wollongong Hospital towards a Denison Street unit complex, where he used a screwdriver to jemmy open several storage cages inside the building's basement.
Police arrived at the scene after residents reported the incident, and found Critchlow crouched beside a vehicle and hiding with a shopping bag. Officers asked him what he was doing, to which he responded, "I was just taking a piss".
Critchlow was arrested and later admitted to the break-in after police noticed locks were either removed or broken from seven storage cages.
Mr Paine said since the incident, Critchlow had made significant inroads in treating his mental health and drug issues, and was in a much more stable position to deal with his injury appropriately.
However police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said injured or not - Critchlow is undeterred from offending - and pointed to a break-in he committed months prior to his fall.
Critchlow was caught on CCTV arriving at a Corrimal Street apartment complex on his bicycle in the early hours of July 21, 2022, before he scoped out roller doors to the garages at the rear of the building.
He managed to slightly lift one of the doors ajar and slid under it, before he rummaged through boxes and made off with Playstation and Nintendo consoles, totalling $1000 in value.
Critchlow left the scene on his bicycle, with police arresting him at his address later that morning. He acknowledged it was him in the CCTV, however said he had used drugs and didn't remember committing the offence.
Magistrate Claire Girotto spared Critchlow time behind bars for the two incidents and sentenced him to a 10-month intensive correction order.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
