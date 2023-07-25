Illawarra Mercury
Repeat offender Beckie Lawrence pleads guilty to 'nasty' theft of Wollongong bus driver's wallet

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 25 2023 - 8:59pm, first published 4:30pm
Inset of Beckie Lawrence departing Wollongong courthouse after pleading guilty to her latest theft. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
A serial thief has confessed to her latest crime of swiping a Wollongong bus driver's wallet before helping herself to booze and groceries by tapping his bank card.

