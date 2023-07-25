A serial thief has confessed to her latest crime of swiping a Wollongong bus driver's wallet before helping herself to booze and groceries by tapping his bank card.
Beckie Roberta Lawrence, 42, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 25.
Magistrate Claire Girotto thumbed through Lawrence's lengthy criminal record, which revealed repeated cases of "stealing, stealing, stealing, and more stealing".
"She does a lot of it," the magistrate said. "But this was a pretty nasty one."
Lawrence took a seat at the front of an Illawarra Premier bus shortly before 1pm on November 25 last year.
As the bus approached a Burelli Street stop, Lawrence was caught on high-quality CCTV swiping the bus driver's wallet - which contained his bank card and $300 cash - from the centre console before she got off.
Lawrence then bought groceries and alcohol at Oz Star Supermarket and Liquorland Wollongong by tapping the driver's bank card, totalling $205.
At the end of his shift, the bus driver realised his wallet was gone and called his bank to cancel his card, who told him of the illegal purchases. He then reported the matter to police.
Officers attended Lawrence's Cliff Road unit and asked her about the incidents, to which she said, "I got on the bus, said hello and jumped off" and "I don't even drink alcohol".
However in court she pleaded guilty to larceny and dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage. Defence lawyer Ron Davis said Lawrence had kept herself out of trouble for the last three years.
"Given her record, three years is a while," Mr Davis said.
The magistrate requested a report be obtained ahead of Lawrence's sentencing to examine the circumstances surrounding her offending.
"It's about whether or not you go into custody," Magistrate Girotto said.
Lawrence will learn her fate in September.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
