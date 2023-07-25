A volunteer program that pairs adult mentors with at-risk kids is changing lives across the Illawarra.
The Aunties and Uncles mentoring program run by CareSouth connects vulnerable children with carefully matched volunteers.
"[it] allows them to experience new everyday things that can help them navigate challenges, build resilience and develop important social and emotional skills," CareSouth carer engagement and support team leader Rebecca Henderson said.
Volunteer Brian Boulton was paired up with a nine-year-old boy, who cannot be named, two years ago and the experience has changed their lives.
"It gives me that chance to build a one-on-one relationship, to have an impact on a kid's life who's may be in a family situation where they might be having a bit of a tough time for whatever reason," he said.
During those two years, the boy has been welcomed in to Mr Boulton's family and takes part in everyday activities such as cooking, walking the dog, fishing or a trip to the playground which allow the boy to grow and develop trust.
I get the satisfaction of knowing I'm impacting a young life.- Volunteer Brian Boulton
"I can see changes, I can see a young person learning to trust someone outside of their own family, because we need to do that as we grow up," he said.
"I get the satisfaction of knowing I'm impacting a young life."
When the boy first came into the program he was very quiet, and over time he's learnt to regulate his emotions and communicate more.
"Now he will sit and talk to me about stuff that's going on or how he's feeling," Mr Boulton said.
"It's good to see him responding to me at that relationship level, and not just as a worker because a lot of these kids are dealing with different workers from different organisations."
Ms Henderson said evidence shows early intervention programs can keep children out of the child protection system, and help parents/carers keep their child at home with them long term.
"It's a way of putting in some extra supports for the family, an extension to the family," she said.
"It can also improve, children's social skills, the time spent outdoors and also their, their mental health and resilience."
Wednesday, July 26 is National Aunties and Uncles Day which celebrates the work of the program's volunteers.
Those involved will be wearing slippers to raise awareness of the program's work and to symbolise the warm-hearted support it provides for volunteers and children involved.
To find out more or get involved in the program visit caresouth.org.au or call 1300 554 260.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
