Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Exclusive

Business Illawarra launches housing report focused on available solutions

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
July 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McDougal has been renting for years, unable to afford to buy in new development areas such as Calderwood (pictured).
Megan McDougal has been renting for years, unable to afford to buy in new development areas such as Calderwood (pictured).

For all of her adult life, Megan McDougal has bounced between rentals throughout the Illawarra, never staying more than two years in any one spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.