These range from light touch strategies such as facilitating "meantime use" of existing facilities such as aged care centres waiting to be redeveloped - as being done by Warrigal Aged Care in Warilla - and allowing secondary dwellings such as 'tiny homes' on larger blocks of land up to direct intervention such as delivering affordable housing on publicly owned land - including open-air council carparks in prime CBD spots - and mandating affordable housing in new developments, something not currently done on a broad scale anywhere in the region.