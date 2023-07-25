Stranger danger is real, but so too in Wollongong is unsolicited help

You almost know as soon as there's a dog or cat involved the internet will light up - same for Wollongong it seems.
Though today there was the added bonus of some selfless humans as well.
While a sinking boat isn't an everyday occurrence - that said, there has been two in a week at Wollongong Harbour - there wasn't a moment's hesitation from early morning walkers, they were helping out come hell or high water (sorry).
And not only did they safely retrieve those on board, they tended to their immediate needs, too.
"It was just a wonderful community reaction," Regional Development Australia Illawarra CEO Debra Murphy said, before she lavished praise on rescuer-in-chief Tristan.
It was Tristan who scarpered down a ladder and across the boat to snaffle Barry and his pupper Tiberius from the sinking vessel.
Everyone then helped out Barry with a jumper and some dry socks before the pair were taken back to their home on dry land.
Investigations into the incident continue and you can read more here.
What else is continuing is the region's focus on housing - which is no more a crisis but rather an emergency.
News dropped today about the former North Wollongong Bunnings store being up for sale.
The agents say the site, with an estimated value above $60 million, would provide "desperately needed housing" at a more affordable price-point.
Depending on any number of factors, the site could potentially hold 600 apartments, Brendan Crabb reported.
Meanwhile, work continues at the Corrimal cokeworks, too. The long-term proposal took another step towards fruition when demolition plans were given the green light.
And just to prove housing is definitely front of mind, we'll publish a report online Wednesday morning about potential solutions.
Not "in another 10 years" solutions but actions our leaders can take now to ease the emergency.
Commissioned by Business Illawarra and a range of community organisations, it's one not to miss.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
