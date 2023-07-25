Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Stranger danger is real, but so too in Wollongong is unsolicited help

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
July 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This is not Tiberius, the dog rescued from a sinking boat in Wollongong Harbour on Tuesday, July 25. But a cute dog all the same. File picture
This is not Tiberius, the dog rescued from a sinking boat in Wollongong Harbour on Tuesday, July 25. But a cute dog all the same. File picture

You almost know as soon as there's a dog or cat involved the internet will light up - same for Wollongong it seems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.