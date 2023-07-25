An array of renewable energy storage and decarbonisation initiatives are coming to the Illawarra, but coordination and policy change is needed from governments to prevent false starts and competing needs from cannibalising one another, industry figures have said.
At an i3net industry breakfast on Tuesday, July 25, speakers from a variety of energy technology backgrounds outlined how their proposed technologies would contribute to a decarbonised Illawarra, but that government regulation and inaction was creating adverse incentives for new entrants to the field.
CEO of gravitational energy storage startup Green Gravity, Mark Swinnerton said the current pricing system was "illogical" for storage start-ups such as his. Currently, the Australian Energy Market Commission requires batteries and other storage providers - such as Green Gravity - to pay fees twice, both to connect to the grid to supply energy and to take energy out of the system.
Mr Swinnerton said these rules - when there is a dire need for more renewable energy storage, were "crazy".
"Regulators need to change the rules."
A similar misalignment in the nascent hydrogen sector was identified by Coregas innovation manager Wodek Jakubik.
With just days until the launch of Coregas hydrogen refuelling station in Port Kembla, Mr Jakubik said hydrogen powered buses were sitting in a warehouse in Western Sydney waiting to be used, but without a network of hydrogen refuelling stations these were not being used.
In another example, a hydrogen-powered bus running on the Central Coast has no access to a local hydrogen refuelling station, and only the potential for one in the Hunter. Instead, hydrogen was carried - on a diesel-powered truck - for three hours from CoreGas's facility in Port Kembla to the bus depot in Bateau Bay.
With a local manufacturer in Western Sydney ready to produce more hydrogen-powered buses and a local refuelling station, Mr Jakubik called on Illawarra councils and the NSW government to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport, aligning with the production and supply of hydrogen in the region.
"Let's start the decarbonisation of heavy transport."
One area where policy and technology was lining up was in the installation of a micro-grid for the Shoalhaven town of Bawley Point. Delivered by Endeavour Energy, the project involved installation of batteries in homes in the village and grid works to enable the town to handle the five-fold increase in residents during the peak summer season and to prevent it being cut off in the case of bushfire.
"We can potentially take that technology to other parts of our network where our customers are vulnerable," Endeavour Energy regional transmission manager Vaib Bohra said.
However, with increasing demand for critical materials for batteries in Bawley Point and elsewhere in the Illawarra, as Endeavour Energy has been successful in being selected to install two community batteries in Warrawong and Dapto, Mr Swinnerton said there needed to be other solutions that did not draw in demand materials such as lithium and cobalt away from powering electric vehicles, where fewer alternatives existed.
"[Our] system is a direct alternative to lithium batteries in the grid," he said.
