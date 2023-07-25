Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Green Gravity, CoreGas, Endeavour Energy outline storage potential at i3net

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endeavour Energy regional transmission manager Vaib Bohra outlines battery and storage tech coming to the Illawarra. Picture by Adam McLean
Endeavour Energy regional transmission manager Vaib Bohra outlines battery and storage tech coming to the Illawarra. Picture by Adam McLean

An array of renewable energy storage and decarbonisation initiatives are coming to the Illawarra, but coordination and policy change is needed from governments to prevent false starts and competing needs from cannibalising one another, industry figures have said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.