An electricity box in Barrack Heights has gone up in flames, leaving scores of homes without power.
It is understood the fire broke out sometime before 6pm on Tuesday, July 25 2023 and firefighters have been on the scene.
Nearby resident Aunty Lindy Lawler returned home to see the fire and said her neighbours reported hearing a "very loud bang".
Endeavour Energy lists 167 properties in the area as having no power, with an expected restoration time of 2am.
More to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.