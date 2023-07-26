Police have found four teenagers who went missing from the South Coast on Tuesday, July 25.
A police statement issued at 10:45pm said: "Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance, the teens were located about 9am, Wednesday 26 July 2023, in Ulladulla.
Police would like to thank the media and community for their assistance."
EARLIER:
The teenagers are Lorayer Kumar and Kaydee Pocklington, both aged 14, Sharnie Mitchell, 15, and Joel Payne, 16, and they were last seen together in the Ulladulla area about 9am.
They have not been located or contactable since and may be travelling through the Illawarra.
Police and family hold concerns for their welfare due to their ages.
Lorayer is of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black Nike track pants, a hooded jumper, black Fila puffer jacket and sneakers.
Kaydee is of Asian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a school uniform with black pants and a grey jumper.
Sharnie is of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a school uniform with black tights and Converse shoes.
Joel is of Caucasian appearance, between 165-170cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a school uniform and a grey hooded jumper.
Police believe they may be travelling together by public transport to the Liverpool area in Sydney's southwest.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
