Big waves are pounding the Illawarra coastline, with swimmers, surfers and boaters warned to stay out.
Swells of up to 1.9 metres are being recorded at Port Kembla, with the warning in place until midnight on Wednesday, July 26.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said these wave heights are significant, so is the "wave period".
"The wave period is the period between successive crests between each wave, and the longer the time between each crest, the more powerful," he said.
"The longest period observed at Port Kembla is 17 seconds and that's quite significant."
Surf and swell conditions are also hazardous for the Macquarie, Hunter and Sydney coast.
People are urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
