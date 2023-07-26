At Koonawarra Public School, each of the 13 classes are named with a Dharawal word, like Djungah (Octopus), Gugara (Kookaburra) and Burra (Eel).
Students start every day by gathering in a yarning circle where they are encouraged to connect with each other and their country.
Indigenous culture is a central part of life at the Illawarra school - where nearly 40 per cent of families have an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background.
To further cement its "culture-first" approach to learning, the school this week held a ceremony to officially open its outdoor yarning circle, made of large sandstone blocks at the school's entrance.
Deputy principal Brent Pritchard said Koonawarra school was built on land that had been an important meeting place for thousands of years, with people come from across the escarpment in Wiradjuri country and Gamilaroi country to gather and trade with the Wodi Wodi people.
"They would bring their kangaroo skins and trade for oysters and the shellfish and the fish from here and they would meet in this space and around the Coomaditchie area," he said.
"So it's significant that we continue that tradition here, and that we have a culturally safe space for our local Aboriginal people to practice their traditions."
He said the school had adopted its "culture-first approach" more than year ago, which meant that all lessons and events were now planned with First Nations culture in mind, and students are taught Dharawal language words.
"That's off the back of that tradition that's been here and they has worked for so many thousands of years before we came along and built the school here," Mr Pritchard said.
"It makes sense to continue those traditions and things like yarning circles in every class every day, work to particularly to deliver and monitor the well-being of our students, which is what yarning circles have been used for over time."
He said the formal yarning circle would allow classes to get outside and include dancing and singing in their lessons, and was also a helpful way of keeping kids engaged in their learning.
"Kids like to learn differently in different spaces and are motivated by different things," he said.
"Having a body connection to country and not having to be upstairs and sitting over country and looking down at country, but actually being connected while you're learning is super important."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
