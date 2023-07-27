The NSW Government will bring in free parking for patients and visitors at a number of large regional hospitals, on the same day that a COVID-era initiative giving free parking to staff at Wollongong Hospital ends.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the regional free parking scheme, which was one of Labor's election commitments, would make a difference for those in affected areas, including the Shoalhaven, from August 1.
However, he also said the previous government's funding which has given parking relief to staff at Wollongong since 2021 would "come off" on that date.
"As part of our election commitment, free parking has now been extended to regional hospitals, including here at the Tweed, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Maitland, Belmont and Shoalhaven," Mr Park said.
"The NSW Government has fulfilled its promise to communities across regional NSW on this issue."
A government spokesperson said Wollongong - as well as John Hunter and Gosford - were not included in the free parking scheme, as they were in major centres and "in close proximity to public transport".
They said removal of paid parking at these sites would risk creating capacity issues, making it harder for patients to access the major hospitals.
"Most people would reasonably understand that there are big differences in terms of access to public transport in metropolitan areas and rural and regional areas," the spokesperson said.
In an interview with ABC radio, Mr Park said making parking free at larger hospitals like Wollongong would "make it hard for patients and families to be able to access it given the large number of people who already use those hospitals."
Shellharbour Hospital - which currently has free parking for staff, visitors and patients - was also not included in the list of places which will fall under the regional free parking scheme, with a government spokesperson noting it was "is in close proximity to public transport".
However, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District says "there are no plans to introduce paid parking at the current Shellharbour Hospital".
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
