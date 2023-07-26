Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Paramedics to industrial action as bed block at Wollongong and Shellharbour Hospitals worsens

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulances queued at Wollongong Hospital on Monday July 24. Picture supplied
Ambulances queued at Wollongong Hospital on Monday July 24. Picture supplied

Paramedics say bed block at Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals is continuing to get worse, as they kick off another round of industrial action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.