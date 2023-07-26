Paramedics say bed block at Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals is continuing to get worse, as they kick off another round of industrial action.
Both unions representing ambulance workers have flagged protests this week over the Minns Government's "lack of action" over their pay, conditions and professional recognition.
Starting from Wednesday, workers represented by the Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) will refuse to enter patient billing information, report KPIs and attend special events which would place their home station below minimum staffing levels.
The union says this action, which will run from July 26 to August 2, is designed to call attention to the "insultingly low 4% pay rise" offered to them by the Labor government, as well as the conditions they continue to work under.
APA (NSW) President Brett Simpson said delays sand bed block - where paramedics are stuck waiting with their patients outside hospitals - was not improving, and had become a particular problem in the Illawarra.
"From what out members are telling us, it's definitely getting much worse and the Illawarra Shoalhaven is consistently one of the worst performing local health districts as far as bed block and delays for ambulances are concerned," he said.
He said his members were increasingly frustrated that the government had not acted on recommendations from two parliamentary health inquiries in 2022, which called for funding more regional specialist paramedics, ensuring better availability of primary healthcare services and expanded patient transport services.
"It's frustrating to us to see ambulances at Wollongong, Shellharbour and Shoalhaven hospitals consistently bed blocked when solutions to this have been greenlit by the inquiry," he said.
Mr Simpson said patients would not see a change in the availability of ambulances between now and August 2, but would notice paramedics were not be taking down their details which allows the government to send them a bill.
The Health Services Union - which also represents paramedics, as well as other health workers, has also flagged another round of industrial action.
The HSU has been vocal in its objections over the government's proposed pay increase, but paused some industrial action earlier this month after the state responded with a new offer that included a flat $3500 increase to pay rates, plus a 0.5 per cent boost to superannuation.
However, this week, the HSU's ambulance division said there had not been "productive discussions" about professional pay, so members would put a ban attending sporting events unless there was a 000 call.
"As of July 29, No ADHSU member will work at, or attend a sporting event across NSW," the union said on its social media page.
"No community sports, no races, no major sporting events."
Asked about the paramedics' industrial action Health Minister Ryan Park said he did not think the pay offer from his government was insulting.
"This is the largest pay offer that our frontline workers have received in over a decade," he said.
"We're coming off a period of wage suppression over the last 10 years and we have to make sure our offer is as good as possible. The treasurer has put forward what I think is a very reasonable offer.
"I understand the challenges for health care workers, without a doubt I do, but we've also got a responsibility to fix up some big budget problems..."
Mr Park said he and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey were working to find the money to make these nurses permanent and had to make "tough decisions" to prioritise health care.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
