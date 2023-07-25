Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lyndal Ewing pleads guilty at Wollongong Local Court to spitting on man at train station

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident occurred at Wollongong train station about 3.20pm on June 18. Picture from file
The incident occurred at Wollongong train station about 3.20pm on June 18. Picture from file

A woman who spat on a man at Wollongong train station while drunk has expressed her embarrassment for her crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.