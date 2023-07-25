A woman who spat on a man at Wollongong train station while drunk has expressed her embarrassment for her crimes.
"I've never done that before in my life, it's disgusting," Lyndal Ewing told Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 25.
The 50-year-old Rosemeadow woman pleaded guilty to common assault and using offensive language in a public, stemming from an incident about 3.20pm on June 18, in which Ewing drunkenly approached a man who was speaking on his mobile phone.
The man ignored Ewing when she told him to "go away", however she approached him again. He told her to leave him alone, to which she responded by spitting on him, with the phlegm landing on his chest and sleeve.
Police - who were conducting patrols at the time - witnessed the assault and approached Ewing. Asked why she spat on the victim, Ewing responded: "I f---ed up". She then unleashed a verbal tirade before being arrested.
Ewing apologised to the court: "I'm so sorry ... I'm so embarrassed."
Magistrate Michael O'Brien said Ewing's criminal history didn't assist her, however requested a sentencing assessment report to examine the circumstances surrounding her offending.
Ewing will learn her fate in September.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
