A magistrate has blasted an Mount Warrigal pensioner who risked two young children's lives by brazenly setting a nearby home on fire in 2021, saying it was sheer luck that only property was damaged.
Claudio Nick Puglise, 65, shook his head as Magistrate Michael Ong read out his sentence at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, July 26.
"The offending conduct is so dire, it is so serious, that it must be a sentence of imprisonment," the magistrate said.
"Fortunately for you and more importantly the people in the house, one of the children awoke from the light of the fire, notified the rest of his family, and they were able to vacate the house.
"If things went differently there could have been very different charges."
Puglise, a retired steelworker, previously faced a hearing over the October 2021 incident, where he pleaded not guilty to a string of charges including two counts of damaging a property by fire and causing over $15,000 worth in damage.
However Magistrate Ong said the evidence against Puglise was overwhelming, with CCTV showing the fire igniting and losing control "extremely quickly".
"You set fire to someone's house ... that was closely detached to a residence where children, aged four and seven, were asleep," Magistrate Ong said.
"You showed no regard for the safety of those people."
The court heard the victims have been forced to move since the incident.
In arguing for a lesser sentence, defence lawyer Tim McKenzie said Puglise's immunity was compromised given his age and recent liver transplant, requiring him to take a swathe of medications.
Mr McKenzie admitted his client's conduct was "perplexing" and noted he had gone to jail previously for similar offending.
Puglise was handcuffed in court after being sentenced to a maximum of 18 months behind bars.
A non-parole period of 11 months was fixed, making him eligible for release in June next year.
More details to come.
