Mount Warrigal pensioner Claudio Nick Puglise sentenced at Port Kembla Local Court for 2021 arson attack

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 10:30am
Claudio Nick Puglise being taken to jail after his sentencing at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, July 26. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
A magistrate has blasted an Mount Warrigal pensioner who risked three children's lives by brazenly setting a nearby garage on fire in 2021, saying it was sheer luck that only property was damaged.

