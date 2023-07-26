In somewhat of a throwback to the market's recent peak, the seller of a Bulli home has made a nearly $2 million gain on the property in a three-year period.
The home at 1A Beach Street, Bulli sold for $4.5 million after just a week on the market.
The four-bedroom home is in one of Bulli's most prestigious locations, boasting an absolute beachfront position just footsteps from the renowned surf break of Sandon Point Beach.
Set on a 658 square metre corner block with the house facing Blackall Street, this location offers sweeping ocean views.
CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in July 2020 for $2,625,000.
That means the property has risen in price by a whopping $625,000 for every year that it has been held by the current owner.
Selling agent, Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate said "good properties in good beachfront areas still sell quickly if they're priced correctly".
Mr McMahon said the home's location "says it all".
"It sold quickly and we had multiple buyers looking at it," he said.
"The buyer who bought it is from out of the area. He looked at it, it ticked all the boxes for what he wanted and he moved quickly."
Mr McMahon said the buyer is from The Oaks, and planned to live there full-time. He said they had been looking in the area for some time.
"If you look at the lack of supply of beachfronts... 60 Beach Drive (at Woonona) went for $6.2 million, and there was a lack of quality stock on the market at the time," Mr McMahon said.
"It's the same scenario here. The seller has made a massive gain, but there's no other beachfronts for sale in Bulli or Woonona at the moment.
"The demand for those properties is still extremely high. It's the bread and butter homes that have been hit a little harder with interest rates having gone up, and gaining capital has become tougher, but the high-end properties aren't affected as much."
Mr McMahon said the sellers hadn't done extensive work on the home in the past three years.
CoreLogic records do indicate that a development application for a $225,210 swimming pool/spa was lodged in 2020.
"If you look at the beachfronts that sold in the area, there was one at Point Street that went for $4.9 million and this one went for $4.5 million which was relative to the market," Mr McMahon said.
"The home at 1 Alroy Street went for $5,030,000, and Beach Drive went for $6.2 million. Two homes on Blackall Street went for $5 million each.
"The market has adjusted from the peak of the boom to where we are... If you look at the adjustment in the market from peak to where we are now, it's consistent with the value drop in the area."
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.