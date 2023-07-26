Illawarra Mercury
'I won't be going anywhere': Lomax not headed for Dragons exit

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 10:43am
Zac Lomax is staying put with the Dragons. Picture by Adam McLean
Zac Lomax is staying put with the Dragons. Picture by Adam McLean

Dragons centre Zac Lomax insists he was never headed for the Dragons exit lounge, vowing to see out the remainder of his deal running until the end of 2026, and possibly beyond.

