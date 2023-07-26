'I won't be going anywhere': Lomax not headed for Dragons exit

Dragons centre Zac Lomax insists he was never headed for the Dragons exit lounge, vowing to see out the remainder of his deal running until the end of 2026, and possibly beyond.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a form resurgence in recent weeks, but 2023's been an otherwise bumpy ride on the personal front highlighted by a stint in reserve grade under former coach Anthony Griffin.
It followed a doomed switch to the left edge from his customary right side and sparked suggestions the Temora product wanted out of the mammoth five-year deal he inked with the club in 2019.
Griffin's sacking only briefly quelled the reports, with suggestions the club was looking to offload him as part of the incoming Shane Flanagan regime.
Flanagan was quick to dismiss the talk, with Lomax telling the Mercury he remains fully committed to the club.
"I know there's been a fair bit of speculation but I'm definitely here until the end of 2026," Lomax said.
"I keep in contact with Flanno pretty frequently and he's made it pretty clear that he wants me here so I won't be going anywhere. I'm here and I'm signed at the Dragons long-term, to the end of 2026.
"I love this club as much as anyone else and that's why I'm here, that's why I compete the best that I can. Sometimes it doesn't tick all the boxes for some people, but I'm giving each game as much as I can and I want as much success for this club as anyone does."
Few have answered as many questions about the future of the club as Lomax. Since debuting in 2018, he's had four head coaches at NRL level and has seen the tenures of Paul McGregor and Anthony Griffin comes to premature ends.
Flanagan's appointment has brought a fresh optimism, but Lomax is attuned to the perils of looking too far into the future, regardless of how bright it may seem.
"The future at the club, we've spoken about it for a lot of years and it's been a bit of a tricky question," Lomax said.
"Sometimes you just want to stay out of the headlines, so it's sort of catch 22. It's good [to be optimistic] but at the same time you're like, 'geez let's have a rest' because there's always questions to be asked.
"There's a lot of history here at the Dragons. That comes with a lot of expectation. The Dragons have made a decision in Flanno going forward and that's something all of us as players are going to buy into.
"Dean Young's is going to be the assistant coach and whatever decision's made, we're going to buy into it as players. As a leader now and a more experienced player in the team, I'm just going to try and lead that and help the players to buy into it the best we can.
"Whatever's asked of us, that's all we're going to do. You try not to look at the future too far down the track because you can tend to rely on things like that. The future is the future and we're just trying to stay in the present the best we can."
The present isn't a bad place to be for Lomax, who's found something close to his best in recent weeks. He carried a staggering 30 times for 224 mestres in last week's win over the Tigers, grabbing a try and laying on the match-winner for Mikaele Ravalawa.
He produced similar numbers against the Raiders a week earlier (28 carries for 254 metres) as part of a concerted effort to involve himself across the park.
"At centre it's hard getting your hands on the ball sometimes, especially if you're not in control of momentum," Lomax said.
"I've just been chasing the footy, looking to get my hands on the ball, especially at the back of the field as much as I can. That's just been my goal, to try and get my hands on the ball and not wait for it to come to me.
"If you get the work at the back of the field, the good ball stuff starts to find you once you put your energy into that. If you look at the games, I still probably haven't had too much good ball opportunity but you just make the most of what you get sometimes
"I was fortunate enough to have a little bit of opportunity last week, we were lucky enough to score there in the end and end up getting a win.
"I've just been trying to compete on everything. That's the kind of player that I want to be known as, just a bloke who always competes."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
