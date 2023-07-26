Family, friends and the wider community are rallying around a young Oak Flats man who is fighting for his life after a workplace accident earlier this week.
Connor Pringle, 20, works in roofing and suffered critical head injuries in a fall on Monday, July 24.
He was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a coma.
"It's still very much touch and go, we don't know what's going to happen from here," relative Erin Riley said.
Ms Riley has started an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to support the Pringle family: Connor's parents Mark and Racheal, and his younger sister Libby, 18.
"Everyone's just devastated - devastated doesn't seem a strong enough word," Ms Riley said.
"Connor is just a ray of sunshine, the cheekiest, cheekiest guy."
Connor grew up in Oak Flats and attended Oak Flats High School, the same school as both his mother and grandmother; Ms Riley said five generations of the family still lived in the suburb.
Ms Riley said the Pringle family were "the most incredible, genuine, amazing people" who supported others in times of need, describing her cousin Racheal as someone who would "do anything for anyone".
She said the extended family was very close and Connor even had a tattoo of her father, who died of motor neurone disease earlier this year.
Connor's family members have been keeping a vigil by his bedside since the accident and his friends have visited the hospital to spend time with him.
Ms Riley hopes the money raised through the GoFundMe page will alleviate at least some of the burden on the Pringle family, who own a cleaning and pressure washing business.
"I think it's really important for them to not worry about taking time off ... taking that financial concern away while they're caring for Connor," Ms Riley said.
The fundraiser has attracted over $10,000 in donations in 22 hours.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, because it's just wonderful to see that support," Ms Riley said.
The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/connor-pringle.
Albion Park Community Church is also holding a prayer vigil for Connor on the evening of Wednesday, July 26.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
