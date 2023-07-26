After starting her netball career as a five-year-old, Wollongong High School of Performing Arts student Sally Werfel is taking the next step in the sport after being selected in the NSW team to compete in the Australian Schools Championships in Perth.
Selection for the week-long tournament was something incredibly difficult and an achievement Werfel was extremely proud to achieve, considering it was her first ever selection for NSW.
The now 15-year-old from Bulli will make her trek across the country with the support of her family, who have been there along the way for her whole life.
"I like Sarah Klau from the Swifts. She's a defender like me. It's somewhere that I want to be in the future," she said.
"I haven't made state before so it was very exciting. It was very exciting because I didn't really expect to be selected and it was so hard to get in."
Werfel plays her club netball for Woonona in the local leagues, but now has one eye on progressing her career against the nation's best in her age group.
It was quite a journey for her to get where she is now.
"To get into the team I had to trial. I got into the public school team first and then we trialled with the public and private schools and that's what we got selected in. It was really hard but it was good when it happened. I have one girl from the Illawarra that's in the state team and all the rest are from up in Sydney and Newcastle.
Werfel flies out for Western Australia on Friday evening for the tournament.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.