Australian Schools Championships the next step for Sally Werfel

Updated July 26 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:25pm
Bulli's Sally Werfel is off to Perth to compete in the national netball championships. Picture by Sylvia Liber
After starting her netball career as a five-year-old, Wollongong High School of Performing Arts student Sally Werfel is taking the next step in the sport after being selected in the NSW team to compete in the Australian Schools Championships in Perth.

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

