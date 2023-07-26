Commonwealth Games about more than prestige: McKeon

Wollongong Commonwealth Games gold medalist David McKeon feels the potential loss of the once-marquee global event could have a generational impact on Australian athletes, including aspiring Olympians.
The call comes amid the ongoing fallout from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' announcement that his government was reneging on its agreement to host the 2026 Games in the state's regional areas, saying a projected cost blow-out forced his hand.
Victoria was not the first host to withdraw, having only agreed to take on the event after Durban was stripped of 2022 hosting rights due to financial concerns, with Birmingham bringing forward plans to host the 2026 Games.
Victoria only stepped in in January last year with the first-ever regional hosting bid, but claims the event could cost the state upwards of $6 billion prompted the back-flip.
Those projections have been widely disputed, but there are real fears prohibitive costs of the staging the event threatens its long-term viability.
McKeon won gold in the 4x200m relay at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at which he also claimed silver in his pet 400m freestyle event, adding to virtual warehouse of medals won by both sides of his famous swimming family.
Like many, the two-time Olympian was left stunned by the development.
"You hear of countries pulling out of different events, South Africa pulled out for Birmingham to take it a couple of years ago, but you never think it's going to happen here in Australia," McKeon said.
"I was completely shocked when it did happen. We do have a pretty rich history in our family at the Commonwealth Games. Obviously Emma's won most of them, but we've probably won over 30 medals as a family.
"It's super disappointing for Australia and obviously for regional Victoria because you don't really see many Games being in regional places supporting all those smaller towns.
"It's disappointing for all those kids that strive to represent Australia and having it on Australian soil means so much. I just hope it continues as a Games."
While much of the discussion has centred on the history and prestige of the Games, McKeon says the event is a functional necessity for athletes in four-year Olympic cycles, the loss of which could shorten careers.
"My first national team I ever made was the [2012] Olympics," McKeon said.
"When I eventually went to the Commonwealth Games two years later, my events were more competitive than the Olympic Games and the World Championships were in the previous years.
"I went much better at my second Olympic Games because of my experience there. Competing so well at my first Commonwealth Games was definitely a big part of my journey to my second Olympic Games.
"It's always about a timing thing for different sports. There are athletes that would stay on after Paris (2024 Olympics) and stay on to continue to compete because Comm Games is in Australia, or it was going to be. That may change
"We're not like football every weekend where you get another chance to prove yourself if you didn't go so well the weekend before. It's the one day after four years that's your day to shine. [Comm Games] is definitely one of the stepping stones to getting there."
Edmonton has re-affirmed its commitment to hosting the 2030 Games, but McKeon said broadening the geographical aspect of the event could make it more appealing to potential hosts.
"We could potentially share the hosting of it with New Zealand for example," McKeon said.
"The way the Olympics is going forward with 2032, it's not just for Brisbane or Queensland, it's for the whole Pacific, it's for the island countries.
"Obviously not New Zealand, but those smaller island nations are never going to host an Olympics, so 2032 is for them as well, like Melbourne [Comm Games] would have been. It's not just disappointing for Australians, it's disappointing for everyone in the Oceania area as well.
"Having it eight years out from our own Olympic Games in Queensland would have been great, but hopefully someone else picks it up."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
