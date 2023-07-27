Both Wollongong Olympic and Port Kembla have the chance to collect the first piece of silverware on offer in 2023 with the Bert Bampton Cup final this Sunday.
And whilst Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie admits his side would go into the match as underdogs, he said there was no reason for them to let Olympic come in and sweep them away.
The two have a victory apiece in the league this season. Port picked up a confidence boosting 3-0 win at Wetherall Park in April before horrificly windy conditions soured proceedings earlier this month, however Olympic were too good and won 2-1.
Beedie knows his team will be up against quality.
Players like former Wolves Justin Pasfield, Chris Price, as well as former NPL talents Harry Callahan, Tynan Diaz and IPL stalwart Rick Goodchild will be the main threats.
It's nothing the Port Kembla coach was too concerned about.
"We haven't really discussed Olympic yet and we probably won't until the day of the game, but their squad is probably only second to Albion Park in the league," he said.
"They've got threats all over the place. They've also got experience. Players like Chris Price, Tynan Diaz... players that have played at a higher level than what they're going to be playing on the weekend.
"We will respect that to a level but we certainly won't be standing back and admiring their work."
Port Kembla were inside the top five for a number of weeks in the IPL, but a couple of draws against teams below them in Bellambi and Tarrawanna, as well as losses to Olympic and Wollongong United have seen them drop out of the qualification spots and needing to make up five points in three games to get back into the finals positions.
In the Cup, they negotiated Bellambi and South Coast before toppling Wollongong United 2-0 in the semi.
Beedie admitted after that semi final win that they were somewhat lucky, but he did not care one bit on his quest for his first ever Bert Bampton trophy in his long-term coaching career in the region.
Now, he is just 90 minutes (or maybe 120) away from lifting that trophy.
"We've got plenty of belief in this squad," Beedie added.
As for Olympic, they are looking to add to their trophy cabinet from their grand final win in the IPL in 2022. Head coach Matt Bailey said following their recent 4-0 win against Corrimal that his team were peaking at the right time of the season once more.
On results alone, he seems to be right. Following their 7-1 humiliation at the hands of Bulli, Olympic have won five on the bounce in both the league and the Cup, with two victories against IPL leaders Albion Park in there.
Olympic should be boosted by the return of Josh Alcorn and Goodchild from injury to their squad for the final. They will still be without Yuto Sugiura and Brad Watts however as they recover from their respective injuries.
Heading into Sunday, Bailey said with the Cup final along with impending IPL finals, it was a crucial period for the club.
"It's an important two months for us as a club," he said.
"We see ourselves as having a real opportunities on a number of fronts. This weekend is the first one. Cup finals - as I said to the boys - don't come around too often. When they do it's a good opportunity to make memories as a group, similar to what we did with the grand final [last year]."
Bailey - who is gunning for his second piece of silverware with the club in his first year and a half at the helm - said these type of games were the ones which his team thrived on.
"As a group and we have talked about it, we are confident in big matches," he said.
"At times it seems frustrating enough that we don't get up for the normal games. So games with lots on the line we absolutely have that quality and experience that knows how to execute, knows how to be composed and knows how to handle themselves on those bigger occasions with big crowds and that sort of stuff.
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 2:30pm. In the earlier game, the youth final will be Wollongong United taking on Corrimal at 12:15pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
