Wollongong Olympic and Port Kembla do battle for Bert Bampton Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:52am, first published 9:00am
Port Kembla's Jordan Kizi and Olympic's Guy Knight during their IPL match earlier in the season. Picture by Robert Peet
Port Kembla's Jordan Kizi and Olympic's Guy Knight during their IPL match earlier in the season. Picture by Robert Peet

Both Wollongong Olympic and Port Kembla have the chance to collect the first piece of silverware on offer in 2023 with the Bert Bampton Cup final this Sunday.

