The Matildas will be one Illawarra Stingray down when they play their second match of the Women's World Cup in Brisbane.
But that doesn't mean you should miss the team's exploits on the big screen in Crown Street Mall on Thursday, July 27.
The free, family-friendly event will be held in conjunction with the Thursday night markets and gives you a chance to enjoy some tasty food and cheer the Tillies to a second win.
Onetime Wollongong High School student Mary Fowler was sensationally ruled out after suffering a concussion at training on Tuesday.
But team selection makes no difference to the Crown Street mall experience which kicks off with the markets at 5pm.
Football fans can find the screen in the upper Crown Street Mall parklet. The action starts from 5pm also with kick off at 8pm.
The screen was a last-minute arrival to the city for the Matildas' opening game of the tournament a week ago.
Camille Favaloro ventured in the city centre for the Irish game.
"There's always value in getting people together collectively for something," she said.
And unlike last week when the weather was not as kind in Wollongong, conditions should be brisk but clear for Australia's second game.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.